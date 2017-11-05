Mary J. Blige Receives Breakout Performance Actress Award at Hollywood Film Awards 2017!

Top Stories
Sun, 05 November 2017 at 9:34 pm

Mary J. Blige is being celebrated by Hollywood!

The 46-year-old singer and actress was honored with the Hollywood Breakout Performance Actress Award for her work in Mudbound at the 2017 Hollywood Film Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (November 5) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Mary was joined on the red carpet by her Mudbound co-star Garrett Hedlund. The Mudbound cast also won the Breakout Ensemble Award!

And Mary wasn’t the only music maker being praised that evening: Common, Andra Day and Diane Warren were honored with the Hollywood Song Award for their song “Stand Up for Something” from the Marshall soundtrack.

FYI: Mary is wearing a Zuhair Murad outfit.

Credit: Neilson Barnard; Photos: Getty Images
