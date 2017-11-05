Mila Kunis Makes Monthly Planned Parenthood Donation in VP Mike Pence's Name

Mila Kunis made a special announcement while on Conan earlier this week, and it has to do with Vice President Mike Pence.

“I disagreed with some of the stuff that Pence was doing and was trying to do,” Mila said. “And so, as a reminder that there are women in the world that may or may not agree with his platform, I put him on a list of reoccurring donations that are made in his name to Planned Parenthood.”

“Every month, to his office, he gets a little letter that says ‘an anonymous donation has been made in your name. I don’t look at it as a prank, I look at it just as, I strongly disagree [with him], and this is my little way of showing it,” she continued.

Mike Pence is a longtime opponent of abortions, and the Republican party is famous for fighting against any federal money going to Planned Parenthood. Planned Parenthood is one of the nation’s leading providers of high-quality, affordable health care for women.