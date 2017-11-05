Miles Teller Looks Buff Heading to the Gym in Beverly Hills

Miles Teller keeps things cool as he heads to the gym on Thursday morning (November 2) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 30-year-old actor rocked shades and running shorts for his morning workout.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Miles Teller

The following night, Miles was spotted out on a guys night as he and his friends sat court side at a LA Lakers basketball game.

Also pictured inside: Miles Teller stocking up on groceries at Ralph’s food store on Saturday morning (November 4) in Studio City, Calif.