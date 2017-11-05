Top Stories
Justin Bieber &amp; Selena Gomez Attend Second Church Service of the Day

Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Attend Second Church Service of the Day

Miley Cyrus is Joined by Fiance Liam Hemsworth on 'SNL' - Watch Now!

Miley Cyrus is Joined by Fiance Liam Hemsworth on 'SNL' - Watch Now!

Jimmy Fallon Mourns the Loss of His Mom Gloria

Jimmy Fallon Mourns the Loss of His Mom Gloria

This Could Be Blac Chyna's New Boyfriend...

This Could Be Blac Chyna's New Boyfriend...

Sun, 05 November 2017 at 8:00 am

Miles Teller Looks Buff Heading to the Gym in Beverly Hills

Miles Teller Looks Buff Heading to the Gym in Beverly Hills

Miles Teller keeps things cool as he heads to the gym on Thursday morning (November 2) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 30-year-old actor rocked shades and running shorts for his morning workout.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Miles Teller

The following night, Miles was spotted out on a guys night as he and his friends sat court side at a LA Lakers basketball game.

Also pictured inside: Miles Teller stocking up on groceries at Ralph’s food store on Saturday morning (November 4) in Studio City, Calif.
Just Jared on Facebook
miles teller looks buff heading to the gym in studio city 01
miles teller looks buff heading to the gym in studio city 02
miles teller looks buff heading to the gym in studio city 03
miles teller looks buff heading to the gym in studio city 04
miles teller looks buff heading to the gym in studio city 05
miles teller looks buff heading to the gym in studio city 06

Photos: Backgrid USA, PacificCoastNewsOnline
Posted to: Miles Teller

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kate Hudson settles lawsuit with a former employee - TMZ
  • The Dolan twins try out the iPhone X's facial recognition feature - Just Jared Jr
  • The late Selena Quintanilla receives her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame - TooFab
  • Find out why Alec Baldwin is leaving Twitter - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lauren Jauregui & Ty Dolla $ign just made things official - Just Jared Jr