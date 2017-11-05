Miley Cyrus is Joined by Fiance Liam Hemsworth on 'SNL' - Watch Now!

Top Stories
Sun, 05 November 2017 at 1:59 am

Liam Hemsworth made a surprise appearance during tonight’s episode of Saturday Night Live!

The 27-year-old actor’s fiancee Miley Cyrus – who was the night’s musical guest – was partnered up with a Chris Hemsworth for a Price is Right celeb-edition sketch.

“Do you have a brother?” Miley joked to Alex Moffat playing Chris before Liam came out.

Tonight’s host Larry David reprised his role as Senator Bernie Sanders for the sketch and joined Alec Baldwin as Tony Bennett, Kate McKinnon as Tilda Swinton, Cecily Strong as Sofia Vergara, and Chris Redd as Lil Wayne.

Watch the sketch below!


The Price Is Right Celebrity Edition – SNL
Photos: NBC
