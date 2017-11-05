Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Hold Hands at 'SNL' After Party

Top Stories
Sun, 05 November 2017 at 12:05 pm

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth looked so cute last night!

The engaged couple arrived at the Saturday Night Live after party in the early morning hours of Sunday (November 5) in New York City. Liam helped Miley out of their ride and held hands as they walked inside Sarabeth’s restaurant.

Liam supported Miley‘s musical guest appearance on the show and he even made a surprise appearance in a sketch!

If you missed it, check out Miley‘s two musical performances from the show.
