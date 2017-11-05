Miley Cyrus' 'Saturday Night Live' Performances - Watch Now!

Miley Cyrus took the stage last night to perform two of her new songs during her Saturday Night Live musical appearance.

The 24-year-old entertainer performed “Bad Mood” and “I Would Die for You” for the live comedy variety show.

You can now stream Miley‘s entire new album, titled Younger Now, if you haven’t already! This album marks Miley’s sixth studio album.

If you missed it, Miley‘s fiance Liam Hemsworth made a surprise appearance on SNL that night, too!

Watch Miley’s two amazing SNL performances below…