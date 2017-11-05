Patton Oswalt & Meredith Salenger Are Married!

Congratulations are in order for Patton Oswalt and Meredith Salenger – they’re married!

The 48-year-old Veep actor and the 47-year-old Hollywood Heights actress tied the knot on Saturday (November 4) at the Jim Henson Company lot in Los Angeles, Us Weekly reports.

The couple announced their engagement back in July, just 15 months after Patton‘s first wife Michelle McNamara passed away unexpectedly in her sleep. Patton and Michelle had one child, an eight-year-old daughter named Alice.

Patton and Meredith went public with their relationship at the premiere of Baby Driver back in June.



Congrats to the happy couple!