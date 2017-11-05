Kylie Jenner Says Baby Bump Pics Are Photoshopped

Kylie Jenner is reportedly expecting her first child and it looks like some publications have been altering photos of her to make her baby bump look more pronounced.

The 20-year-old reality star tweeted out a side-by-side comparison of the photos that appeared altered.

“First of all if you’re going to photoshop my photos blogs/paps!! Check for the crooked lines in the background.2nd photo is clearly altered,” Kylie wrote. See the side-by-side of the pics here and DailyMail’s pics here.

Kylie has not yet confirmed that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott, though some of her fans are viewing this as a recognition of sorts.

“So are you pregnant or not…..,” one fan wrote while a second added, “SO NO BABY????” and another said, “does this mean you’re not pregnant?”