Richard Dreyfuss' Son Harry Alleges Kevin Spacey Groped Him When He Was 18

Actor Richard Dreyfuss‘ son Harry is coming forward with his own story of Kevin Spacey‘s sexual misconduct.

In 2008, when Harry was 18 years old and a senior in high school, his father was in a play in London and Kevin was acting as director. Harry went to one of their rehearsals in Spacey‘s apartment.

During the rehearsal, Harry alleges that Spacey placed his hand on his thigh and slowly moved to his crotch.

“Over the course of about 20 seconds, centimeter by centimeter, Kevin crawled his hand from my thigh over toward my crotch. My mind went blank. Suddenly, he had completed his journey and now he had all of me in his hand. I stopped reading the script and my eyes went wide. I lifted up my head and faced him. Looking into his eyes, I gave the most meager shake of my head that I could manage. I was trying to warn him without alerting my dad, who still had his eyes glued to the page. I thought I was protecting everyone. I was protecting my dad’s career. I was protecting Kevin, who my dad surely would have tried to punch. I was protecting myself, because I thought one day I’d want to work with this man. Kevin had no reaction and kept his hand there. My eyes went back to the script and I kept reading,” Harry wrote in an editorial for Buzzfeed.

Spacey has now been accused of sexual misconduct multiple times over the course of several days, beginning with Anthony Rapp‘s brave reveal.