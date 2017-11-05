Ricky Martin, Camila Cabello, & Diplo Hit Up iHeartRadio Fiesta Latino 2017

Ricky Martin strikes a pose while hitting the red carpet at the 2017 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latino: Celebrating Our Heroes event held at American Airlines Arena on Saturday night (November 4) in Miami, Fla.

The 45-year-old singer was joined by Camila Cabello, Diplo, and Luis Fonsi.

During the concert, Ricky was awarded the Corazon Latino Award for his support in aid after Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico as well as his continued efforts towards decreasing human trafficking.

“@iheartradio thank you so much for such an amazing evening. Receiving this award means everything to me. I dedicate this award to all the first responders, volunteers and everyone working with the @rm_foundation in #PuertoRico bringing hope to all the victims of hurricane Maria. #Allin4PR #PremioCorazónLatino #iHeartFiesta,” Ricky posted on Instagram after the event.

Camila also has reasons to celebrate! Her single “Havana” has hit number one on the UK singles chart AND “Havana The Movie” music video has hit 100 million views on Vevo!