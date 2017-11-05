Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Says Baby Bump Pics Are Photoshopped

Diplo Calls Out Taylor Swift's Music, Seemingly Reignites Their Feud

Brad Pitt Mingles at LACMA Gala 2017 (Photos)

Kanye West Performed for First Time in a Year (Video)

Sun, 05 November 2017 at 10:24 pm

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Make It Instagram Official

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Make It Instagram Official

If their Halloween pics weren’t official enough, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams have sealed the deal, making their relationship Instagram official on Sunday night (November 5)!

The 26-year-old Modern Family actress and her radio personality beau took to their social media accounts to share new photos marking their relationship status.

“Back lit AF,” Wells captioned a photo on his account of the two looking into each others eyes.

“He puts up with me 😝❤️,” Sarah captioned a photo where she is sticking out her tongue.

The week before, the couple showed off their Halloween couples costumes – Eleven and Dustin from Stranger Things.

Click inside to see the photo that Sarah posted…

