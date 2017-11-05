Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Make It Instagram Official

If their Halloween pics weren’t official enough, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams have sealed the deal, making their relationship Instagram official on Sunday night (November 5)!

The 26-year-old Modern Family actress and her radio personality beau took to their social media accounts to share new photos marking their relationship status.

“Back lit AF,” Wells captioned a photo on his account of the two looking into each others eyes.

“He puts up with me 😝❤️,” Sarah captioned a photo where she is sticking out her tongue.

The week before, the couple showed off their Halloween couples costumes – Eleven and Dustin from Stranger Things.

Back lit AF A post shared by Wells Adams (@wellsadams) on Nov 5, 2017 at 6:12pm PST

