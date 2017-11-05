Top Stories
Sun, 05 November 2017 at 6:11 pm

Sharon Stone Takes a Dip in a Black Bathing Suit at the Beach in Miami!

Sharon Stone Takes a Dip in a Black Bathing Suit at the Beach in Miami!

Sharon Stone is making a splash!

The Basic Instinct actress was spotted taking a dip in a black bathing suit alongside her girlfriends on a warm and sunny Sunday (November 5) in Miami, Florida.

Sharon was recently spotted breaking into song alongside Kristin Chenoweth and friends at the Celebrity Fight Night in Rome in September.

She was also seen in the audience at the star-studded Ed Sheeran concert in the summer.

It looks like Sharon‘s been having a whole lot of fun lately!
Photos: BACKGRID
  • xedos

    White folks just don’t age good

  • cafeast

    And nobody cares if black folk ages or not, so it all evens itself out. More black men want her than they want your run of the mill snoniqua or latavia or whatever.
    That’s b/c she is white.