Sharon Stone Takes a Dip in a Black Bathing Suit at the Beach in Miami!

Sharon Stone is making a splash!

The Basic Instinct actress was spotted taking a dip in a black bathing suit alongside her girlfriends on a warm and sunny Sunday (November 5) in Miami, Florida.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of



Sharon was recently spotted breaking into song alongside Kristin Chenoweth and friends at the Celebrity Fight Night in Rome in September.

She was also seen in the audience at the star-studded Ed Sheeran concert in the summer.

It looks like Sharon‘s been having a whole lot of fun lately!