Top Stories
Kylie Jenner Says Baby Bump Pics Are Photoshopped

Kylie Jenner Says Baby Bump Pics Are Photoshopped

Diplo Calls Out Taylor Swift's Music, Seemingly Reignites Their Feud

Diplo Calls Out Taylor Swift's Music, Seemingly Reignites Their Feud

Brad Pitt Mingles at LACMA Gala 2017 (Photos)

Brad Pitt Mingles at LACMA Gala 2017 (Photos)

Kanye West Performed for First Time in a Year (Video)

Kanye West Performed for First Time in a Year (Video)

Sun, 05 November 2017 at 5:14 pm

Theo James & Emily Ratajkowski Star in 'Lying & Stealing' - First Look From the Film!

Theo James & Emily Ratajkowski Star in 'Lying & Stealing' - First Look From the Film!

Theo James and Emily Ratajkowski are working on their upcoming heist thriller in Los Angeles.

Principal photography has begun on location this week for the forthcoming movie, which is beign directed by Matt Aselton and co-stars Fred Melamed, Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Girls) and Isiah Whitlock Jr.

Here’s a plot summary: Ivan (James) is a suave, young thief whose specialty is stealing high end art from the LA elite. It’s a dirty business, and business is good, but Ivan wants out. Elyse (Ratajkowski) is an aspiring actress with a closet full of skeletons and a mountain of debt. Soon these two clever grifters decide to team up for one last, big daring heist.

Check out the first photo from the set of Lying and Stealing below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Lying and Stealing

Photos: Global Road Entertainment
Posted to: Emily Ratajkowski, Theo James

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kate Hudson settles lawsuit with a former employee - TMZ
  • The Dolan twins try out the iPhone X's facial recognition feature - Just Jared Jr
  • The late Selena Quintanilla receives her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame - TooFab
  • Find out why Alec Baldwin is leaving Twitter - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lauren Jauregui & Ty Dolla $ign just made things official - Just Jared Jr