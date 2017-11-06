Top Stories
Kate Winslet &amp; Allison Janney Kiss Onstage at Hollywood Film Awards 2017 - Watch Now!

Kate Winslet & Allison Janney Kiss Onstage at Hollywood Film Awards 2017 - Watch Now!

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Make It Instagram Official

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Make It Instagram Official

Kylie Jenner Says Baby Bump Pics Are Photoshopped

Kylie Jenner Says Baby Bump Pics Are Photoshopped

'Twilight' Fans Are Gonna Want to Read This!

'Twilight' Fans Are Gonna Want to Read This!

Mon, 06 November 2017 at 8:51 am

Adrian Grenier Kisses Mystery Blonde at the Beach

Adrian Grenier Kisses Mystery Blonde at the Beach

Adrian Grenier plants a kiss on a mystery blonde woman while spending the day at the beach!

The 41-year-old actor was seen packing on the PDA with the blonde on Sunday (November 5) in Sydney, Australia. Adrian, who went for a shirtless dip in the ocean, also rubbed lotion on his companion to protect from the sun’s rays.

If you are looking out for Adrian on the big screen again soon, he has one film in post-production titled Public Affairs. No release date has been set just yet, but stay tuned!
Just Jared on Facebook
adrian grenier beach day mystery blonde 01
adrian grenier beach day mystery blonde 02
adrian grenier beach day mystery blonde 03
adrian grenier beach day mystery blonde 04
adrian grenier beach day mystery blonde 05

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Adrian Grenier, Shirtless

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kate Hudson settles lawsuit with a former employee - TMZ
  • The Dolan twins try out the iPhone X's facial recognition feature - Just Jared Jr
  • The late Selena Quintanilla receives her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame - TooFab
  • Find out why Alec Baldwin is leaving Twitter - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lauren Jauregui & Ty Dolla $ign just made things official - Just Jared Jr