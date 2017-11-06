Top Stories
Mon, 06 November 2017 at 9:45 am

'American Idol' Reboot Gets Premiere Date!

'American Idol' Reboot Gets Premiere Date!

The American Idol reboot officially has a premiere date!

Ryan Seacrest, the host of the reboot, announced the news on Live! with Kelly and Ryan this morning. So be sure to mark your calendars – the show will premiere on Sunday, March 11, 2018 on ABC.

Auditions kicked off back in August and 23 cities were visited to try and find the next big talent. Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie are all sitting on the judges panel for season one.

WILL YOU BE WATCHING the brand new American Idol reboot??
