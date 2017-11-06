Amy Adams, Melissa McCarthy & Viola Davis Present at the Hollywood Film Awards 2017!

Amy Adams, Melissa McCarthy and Viola Davis handed out Hollywood honors at tonight’s awards ceremony!

The actresses all hit the stage at the 2017 Hollywood Film Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (November 5) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Amy honored Jake Gyllenhaal with the Hollywood Actor Award for his work in Stronger, while Viola awarded Mary J. Blige her Hollywood Breakout Performance Actress Award for Mudbound.

Annette Bening was also a presenter for the evening.

FYI: Viola is wearing an Alberta Ferretti dress.