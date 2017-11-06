Top Stories
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Make It Instagram Official

Kylie Jenner Says Baby Bump Pics Are Photoshopped

Diplo Calls Out Taylor Swift's Music, Seemingly Reignites Their Feud

Kanye West Performed for First Time in a Year (Video)

Mon, 06 November 2017 at 3:05 am

Amy Adams, Melissa McCarthy & Viola Davis Present at the Hollywood Film Awards 2017!

Amy Adams, Melissa McCarthy and Viola Davis handed out Hollywood honors at tonight’s awards ceremony!

The actresses all hit the stage at the 2017 Hollywood Film Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (November 5) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Amy Adams

Amy honored Jake Gyllenhaal with the Hollywood Actor Award for his work in Stronger, while Viola awarded Mary J. Blige her Hollywood Breakout Performance Actress Award for Mudbound.

Annette Bening was also a presenter for the evening.

FYI: Viola is wearing an Alberta Ferretti dress.
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2017 Hollywood Film Awards, Amy Adams, Annette Bening, Melissa McCarthy, Viola Davis

