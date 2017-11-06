Top Stories
Mon, 06 November 2017 at 2:21 pm

Andrew Garfield Says 'Breathe' Has 'Power to Bring People Into Fully Realized Version' of Themselves!

Andrew Garfield Says 'Breathe' Has 'Power to Bring People Into Fully Realized Version' of Themselves!

Andrew Garfield is dapper as he poses for photographs while attending his SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations with Andrew Garfield event held at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room on Sunday (November 5) in Los Angeles.

The 34-year-old actor talked about playing Robin Cavendish in his latest film Breathe, “a true story about this amazing man and his wife.”

“Ultimately, it’s an inspiring story about what’s meaningful in life and how we create lives that are very meaningful,” Andrew expressed (via ABC News). “It’s a film that really has the power to bring people into a more fully realized version of their own existence.”

“He contracted polio when he was 28. He was then paralyzed from the neck down, and he couldn’t breathe for himself. They put a breathing tube in and he was connected to a ventilator where he was breathed for, for the rest of his life,” Andrew added.
Credit: Vincent Sandoval; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Andrew Garfield

