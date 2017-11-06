Top Stories
Mon, 06 November 2017 at 9:10 am

'Avengers' Cast Assemble for 'Our Town' Benefit Rehearsal

'Avengers' Cast Assemble for 'Our Town' Benefit Rehearsal

The cast of the Avengers had a rehearsal this weekend for their special benefit reading of Our Town!

Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr (with his wife Susan), and Frank Grillo were all photographed leaving the Fox Theatre on Sunday (November 5) in Atlanta, Ga. Chris Evans and Jeremy Renner also have roles in the reading.

The benefit reading of the Thornton Wilder play will take place tonight (November 6) and proceeds are set to benefit hurricane relief in Puerto Rico. Unfortunately, this is a one night only event, and it’s unclear if there will be any recorded version. Stay tuned!
Photos: Backgrid
