Mon, 06 November 2017 at 1:45 pm
Bella Thorne Stars in Liam Payne's 'Bedroom Floor' Music Video - Watch Now!
Liam Payne‘s “Bedroom Floor” music video has arrived and it stars Famous in Love’s Bella Thorne!
The 24-year-old entertainer had been teasing his music video for his fans on his Twitter account for the days leading up to the video – and it definitely does not disappoint.
The video is a hit and has hundreds of thousands of views already on YouTube – and climbing!
If you dig Liam‘s brand new single, be sure to download off of iTunes today.
Watch the music video for Liam’s new song below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Bella Thorne, Liam Payne
Sponsored Links by ZergNet