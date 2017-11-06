Bella Thorne Stars in Liam Payne's 'Bedroom Floor' Music Video - Watch Now!

Liam Payne‘s “Bedroom Floor” music video has arrived and it stars Famous in Love’s Bella Thorne!

The 24-year-old entertainer had been teasing his music video for his fans on his Twitter account for the days leading up to the video – and it definitely does not disappoint.

The video is a hit and has hundreds of thousands of views already on YouTube – and climbing!

If you dig Liam‘s brand new single, be sure to download off of iTunes today.

Watch the music video for Liam’s new song below…