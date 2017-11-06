Mon, 06 November 2017 at 5:26 pm
Camila Cabello Hits Her Highest Point on Billboard Chart!
Camila Cabello hits the carpet while attending the 2017 Music Industry Trusts Awards event on Monday (November 6) in London, England.
The 20-year-old singer has a big accomplishment to celebrate right now. She just hit number two on the Billboard Hot 100 with her song “Havana.”
This marks Camila‘s peak position on the chart as a solo artist and as a member of Fifth Harmony.
The song made a jumped from number seven to number two thanks to the release of the music video, titled Havana The Movie. Congrats!
Photos: Getty, WENN Posted to: Camila Cabello, Music
