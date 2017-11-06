Top Stories
Kate Winslet &amp; Allison Janney Kiss Onstage at Hollywood Film Awards 2017 - Watch Now!

Kate Winslet & Allison Janney Kiss Onstage at Hollywood Film Awards 2017 - Watch Now!

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Make It Instagram Official

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Make It Instagram Official

Kylie Jenner Says Baby Bump Pics Are Photoshopped

Kylie Jenner Says Baby Bump Pics Are Photoshopped

Kanye West Performed for First Time in a Year (Video)

Kanye West Performed for First Time in a Year (Video)

Mon, 06 November 2017 at 3:17 am

Carey Mulligan & 'Mudbound' Accept Ensemble Prize at Hollywood Film Awards 2017

Carey Mulligan & 'Mudbound' Accept Ensemble Prize at Hollywood Film Awards 2017

Carey Mulligan poses in the press room with the cast of her movie Mudbound at the 2017 Hollywood Film Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (November 5) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 32-year-old actress was joined by co-stars Garrett Hedlund, Mary J. Blige, and Jason Mitchell, as well as director Dee Rees, to pick up the Breakout Ensemble Award. The award was presented by Janelle Monae.

Mary also picked up the Breakout Performance Actress Award!

FYI: Carey is wearing a Calvin Klein 205W39NYC dress. Mary is wearing a Zuhair Murad outfit.

Just Jared on Facebook
carey mulligan mudbound cast hollywood film awards 2017 01
carey mulligan mudbound cast hollywood film awards 2017 02
carey mulligan mudbound cast hollywood film awards 2017 03
carey mulligan mudbound cast hollywood film awards 2017 04
carey mulligan mudbound cast hollywood film awards 2017 05
carey mulligan mudbound cast hollywood film awards 2017 06
carey mulligan mudbound cast hollywood film awards 2017 07
carey mulligan mudbound cast hollywood film awards 2017 08
carey mulligan mudbound cast hollywood film awards 2017 09
carey mulligan mudbound cast hollywood film awards 2017 10
carey mulligan mudbound cast hollywood film awards 2017 11
carey mulligan mudbound cast hollywood film awards 2017 12
carey mulligan mudbound cast hollywood film awards 2017 13
carey mulligan mudbound cast hollywood film awards 2017 14
carey mulligan mudbound cast hollywood film awards 2017 15

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Hollywood Film Awards, Carey Mulligan, dee rees, Garrett Hedlund, Janelle Monae, Jason Mitchell, Mary J Blige

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kate Hudson settles lawsuit with a former employee - TMZ
  • The Dolan twins try out the iPhone X's facial recognition feature - Just Jared Jr
  • The late Selena Quintanilla receives her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame - TooFab
  • Find out why Alec Baldwin is leaving Twitter - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lauren Jauregui & Ty Dolla $ign just made things official - Just Jared Jr