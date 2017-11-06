Carey Mulligan & 'Mudbound' Accept Ensemble Prize at Hollywood Film Awards 2017

Carey Mulligan poses in the press room with the cast of her movie Mudbound at the 2017 Hollywood Film Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (November 5) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 32-year-old actress was joined by co-stars Garrett Hedlund, Mary J. Blige, and Jason Mitchell, as well as director Dee Rees, to pick up the Breakout Ensemble Award. The award was presented by Janelle Monae.

Mary also picked up the Breakout Performance Actress Award!

FYI: Carey is wearing a Calvin Klein 205W39NYC dress. Mary is wearing a Zuhair Murad outfit.