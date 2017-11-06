Top Stories
Kate Winslet &amp; Allison Janney Kiss Onstage at Hollywood Film Awards 2017 - Watch Now!

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Make It Instagram Official

Kylie Jenner Says Baby Bump Pics Are Photoshopped

Kanye West Performed for First Time in a Year (Video)

Mon, 06 November 2017 at 7:00 am

Cindy Crawford Goes Camo for Date Night with Rande Gerber

Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber head to Craig’s restaurant for a dinner date on Friday night (November 3) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 51-year-old supermodel wore a camouflage jumpsuit with a leather jacket for the night on the town.

Cindy recently chatted with People about her daughter Kaia Gerber‘s busy fashion season and staying grounded amidst the craziness.

“I think when you’re in the middle of this, you don’t really have perspective, and she loved meeting so many designers and other young models her age,” she said. “She’s kind of finding her own people in that world, which I want for her because I know that’s what made me enjoy it, was the people. It’s a fun job, but when you’re traveling or whatever it’s fun if you are friends with other people you’re working with.”
