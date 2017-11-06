Top Stories
Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton &amp; Natalia Dyer Hold Hands in Paris!

Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton & Natalia Dyer Hold Hands in Paris!

Steamy 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer Debuts Online - WATCH NOW!

Steamy 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer Debuts Online - WATCH NOW!

Kourtney Kardashian Reveals How She Met Boyfriend Younes Bendjima

Kourtney Kardashian Reveals How She Met Boyfriend Younes Bendjima

'Twilight' Fans Are Gonna Want to Read This!

'Twilight' Fans Are Gonna Want to Read This!

Mon, 06 November 2017 at 11:19 pm

Claire Foy as Neil Armstrong's Wife in 'First Man' - First Look Photos!

Claire Foy as Neil Armstrong's Wife in 'First Man' - First Look Photos!

Claire Foy has officially started production on her upcoming movie First Man!

The 33-year-old The Crown actress was spotted getting into character while on set on Monday (November 6) in Atlanta.

She will be playing astronaut Neil Armstrong‘s wife Janet. Neil will be played by Ryan Gosling. (See his first look photos here.)

Claire was seen with short black hair, a collared white shirt, blue pants, and blue slip-ons as she leaned against a folding chair.

She stood alongside another actress as they guarded their vintage green cooler and a lemonade stand.

From director Damien Chazelle, First Man takes a look at the life of Neil Armstrong and the legendary space mission that led him to become the first man to walk on the Moon on July 20, 1969.

Don’t miss it when it hits theaters on October 12, 2018!
Just Jared on Facebook
claire foy channels neil armstrongs wife in first man set photos 01
claire foy channels neil armstrongs wife in first man set photos 02
claire foy channels neil armstrongs wife in first man set photos 03
claire foy channels neil armstrongs wife in first man set photos 04
claire foy channels neil armstrongs wife in first man set photos 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Claire Foy

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kate Hudson settles lawsuit with a former employee - TMZ
  • The Dolan twins try out the iPhone X's facial recognition feature - Just Jared Jr
  • The late Selena Quintanilla receives her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame - TooFab
  • Find out why Alec Baldwin is leaving Twitter - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lauren Jauregui & Ty Dolla $ign just made things official - Just Jared Jr