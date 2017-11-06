Top Stories
Steamy 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer Debuts Online - WATCH NOW!

Steamy 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer Debuts Online - WATCH NOW!

Kourtney Kardashian Reveals How She Met Boyfriend Younes Bendjima

Kourtney Kardashian Reveals How She Met Boyfriend Younes Bendjima

Kylie Jenner Says Baby Bump Pics Are Photoshopped

Kylie Jenner Says Baby Bump Pics Are Photoshopped

'Twilight' Fans Are Gonna Want to Read This!

'Twilight' Fans Are Gonna Want to Read This!

Mon, 06 November 2017 at 3:06 pm

Claire Foy's 'The Crown' Debuts Season 2 Trailer - Watch Now!

Claire Foy's 'The Crown' Debuts Season 2 Trailer - Watch Now!

The trailer for the upcoming second season of the hit Netflix series The Crown has been released!

Claire Foy stars in the series as Queen Elizabeth II and this will be her last time playing the role on the show.

Claire will be replaced by Olivia Colman for season three as the show will jump in time and feature the Queen in a later decade.

Also seen in the trailer are Matt Smith as Prince Philip and Matthew Goode, who is joining the show as Princess Margaret’s husband Antony Armstrong-Jones.


The Crown – Season 2 | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Claire Foy, Matt Smith, Netflix, Television, The Crown, Trailer

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kate Hudson settles lawsuit with a former employee - TMZ
  • The Dolan twins try out the iPhone X's facial recognition feature - Just Jared Jr
  • The late Selena Quintanilla receives her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame - TooFab
  • Find out why Alec Baldwin is leaving Twitter - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lauren Jauregui & Ty Dolla $ign just made things official - Just Jared Jr