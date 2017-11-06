Top Stories
Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton & Natalia Dyer Hold Hands in Paris!

Steamy 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer Debuts Online - WATCH NOW!

Kourtney Kardashian Reveals How She Met Boyfriend Younes Bendjima

'Twilight' Fans Are Gonna Want to Read This!

Mon, 06 November 2017 at 6:38 pm

Dakota Johnson Steps Out After Steamy 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer Debut

Dakota Johnson was all smiles after giving fans the first look at Fifty Shades Freed!

The 28-year-old Fifty Shades actress was spotted while heading into Milk Studios for a photo shoot on Monday morning (November 6) in Los Angeles.

Dakota was reportedly taking photos for a new Gucci campaign.

Earlier in the day, the first trailer for Fifty Shades Freed was released and it definitely did not disappoint!

Make sure to check out the steamy new trailer and let us know what part has you most excited!

Fifty Shades Freed hits theaters on February 9, 2018.

