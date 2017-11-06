Top Stories
Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton & Natalia Dyer Hold Hands in Paris!

Steamy 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer Debuts Online - WATCH NOW!

Kourtney Kardashian Reveals How She Met Boyfriend Younes Bendjima

'Twilight' Fans Are Gonna Want to Read This!

Mon, 06 November 2017 at 9:57 pm

'Dancing With the Stars' Fall 2017 Week 8 Recap - See the Scores!

'Dancing With the Stars' Fall 2017 Week 8 Recap - See the Scores!

SPOILER ALERT – Don’t continue reading if you don’t want to see the full recap from tonight’s Dancing with the Stars!

Dancing With The Stars just wrapped up the eighth week of season 25 and the scores are in!

During the competition this week, the couples were tasked with performing on unlearned dance and a trio dance with a past DWTS winner or finalist!

This season’s judges – Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli – gave their opinion of the couple’s dances and the scores were finalized.

Click inside to see all of the scores…

First Dance:

Victoria & Val – 24 out of 30
Jordan & Lindsay – 30 out of 30
Frankie & Witney – 26 out of 30
Terrell & Cheryl – 27 out of 30
Drew & Emma – 22 out of 30
Lindsey & Mark – 26 out of 30

Second Dance:

Victoria & Val – 24 out of 30
Jordan & Lindsay – 30 out of 30
Frankie & Witney – 27out of 30
Terrell & Cheryl – 24 out of 30
Drew & Emma – 25 out of 30
Lindsey & Mark – 28 out of 30
