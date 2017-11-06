'Dancing With the Stars' Fall 2017 Week 8 Recap - See the Scores!

SPOILER ALERT – Don’t continue reading if you don’t want to see the full recap from tonight’s Dancing with the Stars!

Dancing With The Stars just wrapped up the eighth week of season 25 and the scores are in!

During the competition this week, the couples were tasked with performing on unlearned dance and a trio dance with a past DWTS winner or finalist!

This season’s judges – Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli – gave their opinion of the couple’s dances and the scores were finalized.

First Dance:

Victoria & Val – 24 out of 30

Jordan & Lindsay – 30 out of 30

Frankie & Witney – 26 out of 30

Terrell & Cheryl – 27 out of 30

Drew & Emma – 22 out of 30

Lindsey & Mark – 26 out of 30

Second Dance:

Victoria & Val – 24 out of 30

Jordan & Lindsay – 30 out of 30

Frankie & Witney – 27out of 30

Terrell & Cheryl – 24 out of 30

Drew & Emma – 25 out of 30

Lindsey & Mark – 28 out of 30