Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton & Natalia Dyer Hold Hands in Paris!

Steamy 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer Debuts Online - WATCH NOW!

Kourtney Kardashian Reveals How She Met Boyfriend Younes Bendjima

'Twilight' Fans Are Gonna Want to Read This!

Mon, 06 November 2017 at 9:34 pm

Drew Scott & Rashad Jennings Team Up For 'DWTS' Trio Night - Watch Now!

Drew Scott & Rashad Jennings Team Up For 'DWTS' Trio Night - Watch Now!

Drew Scott recruited Rashad Jennings for Dancing With The Stars Trio Night!

The 39-year-old Property Brothers star hit the floor with Drew‘s partner Emma Slater during the Quaterfinals on Monday (November 6) in Los Angeles.

The trio performed a Cha-cha-cha to “Get Up Offa That Thing” by James Brown and were given a score of 25 out of 30.

During the show, Drew and Emma also did a Waltz to “Both Sides Now (Torch Songs)” by Years & Years and were given a score of 22 out of 30.

Check out their trio dance below…

Click inside to watch Drew and Emma’s other dance…
Photos: ABC, @DancingABC
