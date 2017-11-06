Dustin Hoffman Appears at Hollywood Film Awards to Present to Adam Sandler

Dustin Hoffman and honoree Adam Sandler pose for a photo at the 2017 Hollywood Film Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (November 5) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Adam was honored with the Hollywood Comedy Award for their film The Meyerowitz Stories, which is now streaming on Netflix.

It was a surprise for many people to see Dustin on stage at the event as he was recently accused of sexual harassment by multiple people.

“I have the utmost respect for women and feel terrible that anything I might have done could have put her in an uncomfortable situation. I am sorry. It is not reflective of who I am,” Hoffman said in a statement in response to the accusations.