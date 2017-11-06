'DWTS' Trio Night 2017 - Songs & Dances for Week 8!
It’s trio night on Dancing with the Stars!
Each celeb will be dancing two dances tonight. The first, with their partner, the second, a past DWTS contestant will be joining each of the contestants and their pro partner.
Then, each team will partner with a past DWTS celeb for their trio dance, and perform a cha cha, jive, salsa, jazz or rumba. The trio dance scores will be combined with the celebrity’s individual dance scores for a final tally.
At the end of the night, based on scores and votes from last Monday, one couple will be eliminated.
Drew Scott & Emma Slater – Waltz – “Both Sides Now (Torch Songs)” by Years & Years
Frankie Muniz & Witney Carson – Viennese Waltz – “Perfect” by Ed Sheeran
Jordan Fisher & Lindsay Arnold – Quickstep – “Chuck Berry” by Pharrell Williams
Lindsey Stirling & Mark Ballas – Samba – “Morning Drums” by Gregor Salto
Terrell Owens & Cheryl Burke – Charleston – “Bad Boy Good Man” by Tape Five (feat. Henrik Wager)
Victoria Arlen & Val Chmerkovskiy – Argentine Tango – “Down” by Marian Hill
Click inside for details on the trio dances now!
- Rashad Jennings (season 24 champion) will be joining Drew Scott and Emma Slater – Cha Cha – “Get Up Offa That Thing” by James Brown
- Corbin Bleu (season 17 Runner up) will join Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold – Salsa – “Que Viva La Vida” by Wisin
- Laurie Hernandez (season 23 champion) will be joining Victoria Arlen and Val Chmerkovskiy – Jive – “Magic” by B.o.B (feat. Rivers Cuomo)
- Alfonso Ribeiro (season 19 champion) will be joining Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson – Jive – “Good Place” by Leo Soul
- Kristi Yamaguchi (season 6 champion) will be joining Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas – Jazz – “Let’s Face The Music And Dance” by Seth MacFarlane
- Kelly Monaco (season 1 champion) will be joining Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke – Rumba – “Slow Hands” by Niall Horan