Mon, 06 November 2017 at 10:53 am

Ellen Pompeo Recalls Her Encounter with James Toback

Ellen Pompeo Recalls Her Encounter with James Toback

Ellen Pompeo recalled meeting director James Toback early in her career and said he asked if she would go in the buff for a movie.

If you didn’t know, Toback has been the subject of sexual misconduct allegations at the hands of stars including Rachel McAdams, Selma Blair, and many more.

Ellen recalled meeting Toback in public and bringing her male friend along.

“I actually did have a situation with James Toback where I kind of told him to go (expletive) himself,” Ellen told USA Today. “I brought a man — my friend Tony. And he didn’t like that at all. And I could tell that. I could tell instantly that he was, like, no good. The minute my friend left, he asked me if I would get naked in a movie. And I was like, ‘Really, dude? My friend has been missing all of 30 seconds and now you say that? I kind of laughed in his face.”
