Elton John Gives Surprise Performance at 'Lion King' on Broadway's 20th Anniversary Show!

Can you believe The Lion King has been on Broadway for 20 years now?!

Elton John, who co-wrote the music for the animated film and stage show, made a surprise appearance at the anniversary performance on Sunday (November 5) in New York City.

The legendary entertainer sang “Circle of Life” alongside the cast and 100 cast alumni who showed up for the special night.

Since premiering on Broadway in November 1997, The Lion King has been staged in 24 global productions and more than 90 million people have witnessed the show in person!

The Lion King’s worldwide gross exceeds that of any film, Broadway show or other entertainment title in box office history.