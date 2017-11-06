Evan Peters & James Van Der Beek Film Pilot for Ryan Murphy Show 'Pose' - See Pics From the Set!
Evan Peters and James Van Der Beek are getting into character on the set of the new Ryan Murphy show, Pose!
The 30-year-old and 40-year-old actors were spotted shooting the pilot episode of the upcoming ’80s-themed series in midtown Manhattan on Saturday (November 4) in New York City.
The first episode will also co-star Kate Mara and Tatiana Maslany according to early casting reports.
The new show is already making history as it will feature five transgender actors in series regular roles – the most ever for a series.
The show “looks at the juxtaposition of several segments of life and society in 1980s New York City: the rise of the luxury Trump-era universe, the downtown social and literary scene and the ball culture world.”