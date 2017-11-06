Top Stories
Mon, 06 November 2017 at 1:37 am

Evan Peters & James Van Der Beek Film Pilot for Ryan Murphy Show 'Pose' - See Pics From the Set!

Evan Peters and James Van Der Beek are getting into character on the set of the new Ryan Murphy show, Pose!

The 30-year-old and 40-year-old actors were spotted shooting the pilot episode of the upcoming ’80s-themed series in midtown Manhattan on Saturday (November 4) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Evan Peters

The first episode will also co-star Kate Mara and Tatiana Maslany according to early casting reports.

The new show is already making history as it will feature five transgender actors in series regular roles – the most ever for a series.

The show “looks at the juxtaposition of several segments of life and society in 1980s New York City: the rise of the luxury Trump-era universe, the downtown social and literary scene and the ball culture world.”
evan peters pose ryan 01
evan peters pose ryan 02
evan peters pose ryan 03
evan peters pose ryan 04
evan peters pose ryan 05

Photos: INSTARimages.com
Posted to: Evan Peters, James Van Der Beek, Pose, Ryan Murphy

