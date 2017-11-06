'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer - Vote & Tell Us Which Part Has You Most Excited!

Top Stories
Mon, 06 November 2017 at 12:25 pm

The Fifty Shades Freed trailer finally debuted today and we can’t wait until February.

We want to hear from the fans – what part of the trailer has you the most stoked to see the full length movie?!

The trailer was loaded with so much footage – we saw bits of Christian (Jamie Dornan) and Anastasia (Dakota Johnson) at their wedding and honeymoon, and we were introduced to brand new character Gia Matteo (played by Arielle Kebbel), who definitely poses a threat to Anastasia and brings some major drama. Jack Hyde is also still around and the trailer shows gunshots being fired in a tense moment. Elena Lincoln makes an appearance towards the end as well!

Look out for the movie in theaters on February 9. 2018.

Vote below and let us know what part of the trailer has you the most excited….
