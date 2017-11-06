Top Stories
Steamy 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer Debuts Online - WATCH NOW!

Kourtney Kardashian Reveals How She Met Boyfriend Younes Bendjima

Kylie Jenner Says Baby Bump Pics Are Photoshopped

'Twilight' Fans Are Gonna Want to Read This!

Mon, 06 November 2017 at 11:03 am

Fifty Shades Freed's Steamy Trailer Brings Jamie Dornan & Dakota Johnson Back Together - Watch Now!

Fifty Shades Freed's Steamy Trailer Brings Jamie Dornan & Dakota Johnson Back Together - Watch Now!

The full length Fifty Shades Freed trailer is finally here – and it definitely does not disappoint!

The upcoming movie is the last in the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise, and those who have read the books know there’s a lot in store. Some of the big storylines that will be addressed include Christian and Anastasia (Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson)’s wedding and honeymoon, the continuation of the Jack Hyde (Eric Johnson) storyline, a major reveal from Ana, and more!

The movie will also star Kim Basinger, Marcia Gay Harden, Rita Ora, Tyler Hoechlin, Luke Grimes, Brant Daugherty, Arielle Kebbel, and more.

Be sure to catch Fifty Shades Freed, in theaters on February 9, 2018. A new poster also debuted and you can see it in the gallery below.
