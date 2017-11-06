Frankie Muniz & Alfonso Ribeiro Do the Jive During 'DWTS' Trio Night - Watch Now!

Frankie Muniz teamed up with former Dancing With The Stars champ Alfonso Ribeiro for Trio Night!

The 31-year-old Malcolm in the Middle actor and his partner Witney Carson hit the floor with Alfonso during the Quaterfinals on Monday night (November 6) in Los Angeles.

Together, the trio performed a Jive to “Good Place” by Leo Soul and were given a score of 27 out of 30 from the judges.

Earlier in the show, Frankie and Witney danced a Viennese Waltz to “Perfect” by Ed Sheeran and got a score of 26 out of 30.

