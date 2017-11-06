Top Stories
Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton &amp; Natalia Dyer Hold Hands in Paris!

Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton & Natalia Dyer Hold Hands in Paris!

Steamy 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer Debuts Online - WATCH NOW!

Steamy 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer Debuts Online - WATCH NOW!

Kourtney Kardashian Reveals How She Met Boyfriend Younes Bendjima

Kourtney Kardashian Reveals How She Met Boyfriend Younes Bendjima

'Twilight' Fans Are Gonna Want to Read This!

'Twilight' Fans Are Gonna Want to Read This!

Mon, 06 November 2017 at 10:08 pm

Frankie Muniz & Alfonso Ribeiro Do the Jive During 'DWTS' Trio Night - Watch Now!

Frankie Muniz & Alfonso Ribeiro Do the Jive During 'DWTS' Trio Night - Watch Now!

Frankie Muniz teamed up with former Dancing With The Stars champ Alfonso Ribeiro for Trio Night!

The 31-year-old Malcolm in the Middle actor and his partner Witney Carson hit the floor with Alfonso during the Quaterfinals on Monday night (November 6) in Los Angeles.

Together, the trio performed a Jive to “Good Place” by Leo Soul and were given a score of 27 out of 30 from the judges.

Earlier in the show, Frankie and Witney danced a Viennese Waltz to “Perfect” by Ed Sheeran and got a score of 26 out of 30.

Check out their trio dance below…

Click inside to watch Frankie and Witney’s other dance…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC, @DancingABC
Posted to: Alfonso Ribeiro, Dancing With the Stars, Frankie Muniz, Witney Carson

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kate Hudson settles lawsuit with a former employee - TMZ
  • The Dolan twins try out the iPhone X's facial recognition feature - Just Jared Jr
  • The late Selena Quintanilla receives her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame - TooFab
  • Find out why Alec Baldwin is leaving Twitter - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lauren Jauregui & Ty Dolla $ign just made things official - Just Jared Jr