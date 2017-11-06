Top Stories
Mon, 06 November 2017 at 3:58 am

Gary Oldman Honored with Career Achievement Award at Hollywood Film Awards

Gary Oldman Honored with Career Achievement Award at Hollywood Film Awards

Gary Oldman poses with his trophy after accepting the Career Achievement Award at the 2017 Hollywood Film Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (November 5) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 59-year-old actor was joined at the event by his new wife Gisele Schmidt.

The event was hosted by James Corden and some of the presenters included Vince Vaughn and Harrison Ford.

James also presented the Hollywood Documentary Award to Sean Combs for the film Can’t Stop Won’t Stop: Bad Boy Story. See more pics from the event in the gallery!
Photos: Getty
