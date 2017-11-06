Harvey Weinstein Gets Banned From Television Academy for Life

Harvey Weinstein has received a lifetime ban from the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

“After a hearing today, the Television Academy’s governance has voted to expel Harvey Weinstein from the Academy for life,” the organization said in a statement. “The Academy supports those speaking out against harassment in all forms and stands behind those who have been affected by this issue.”

“The unfolding and widespread examples of this horrific behavior are deeply disturbing to the Academy’s leadership,” the statement continued. “We have been in contact with leaders across the industry and share with them a deep sense of responsibility to provide clear workplace benchmarks reflecting decency and respect. As a result, we are expediting an already-begun detailed review and revision of our Television Academy membership codes of conduct.”

“We are determined to play a role in protecting all television professionals from predatory harassment, ensuring they are able to practice their craft in a safe environment,” the group finished.

The former film executive has already been permanently banned from the Producer’s Guild of America as well.