Hugh Bonneville & Hugh Grant Premiere 'Paddington 2' in London - Watch Trailer!

Hugh Bonneville and Hugh Grant keep close as they hit the red carpet together at the premiere of their latest film Paddington 2 held at BFI Southbank on Sunday (November 5) in London, England.

The actors were joined at the event by their co-stars Dame Julie Walters, Ben Wishaw and Jessica Hynes.

The much-anticipated sequel to the worldwide hit family film finds Paddington happily settled with the Brown family in Windsor Gardens, where he has become a popular member of the community, spreading joy and marmalade wherever he goes. While searching for the perfect present for his beloved Aunt Lucy’s hundredth birthday, Paddington spots a unique pop-up book in Mr. Gruber’s antique shop, and embarks upon a series of odd jobs to buy it. But when the book is stolen, it’s up to Paddington and the Browns to unmask the thief.

Paddington 2 hits theaters in the UK on November 10 and will make its way to the U.S in January – Watch the trailer below!



‘Paddington 2′ – Official Film Trailer (International)