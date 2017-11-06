Top Stories
Steamy 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer Debuts Online - WATCH NOW!

Steamy 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer Debuts Online - WATCH NOW!

Kourtney Kardashian Reveals How She Met Boyfriend Younes Bendjima

Kourtney Kardashian Reveals How She Met Boyfriend Younes Bendjima

Kylie Jenner Says Baby Bump Pics Are Photoshopped

Kylie Jenner Says Baby Bump Pics Are Photoshopped

'Twilight' Fans Are Gonna Want to Read This!

'Twilight' Fans Are Gonna Want to Read This!

Mon, 06 November 2017 at 11:30 am

Hugh Bonneville & Hugh Grant Premiere 'Paddington 2' in London - Watch Trailer!

Hugh Bonneville & Hugh Grant Premiere 'Paddington 2' in London - Watch Trailer!

Hugh Bonneville and Hugh Grant keep close as they hit the red carpet together at the premiere of their latest film Paddington 2 held at BFI Southbank on Sunday (November 5) in London, England.

The actors were joined at the event by their co-stars Dame Julie Walters, Ben Wishaw and Jessica Hynes.

The much-anticipated sequel to the worldwide hit family film finds Paddington happily settled with the Brown family in Windsor Gardens, where he has become a popular member of the community, spreading joy and marmalade wherever he goes. While searching for the perfect present for his beloved Aunt Lucy’s hundredth birthday, Paddington spots a unique pop-up book in Mr. Gruber’s antique shop, and embarks upon a series of odd jobs to buy it. But when the book is stolen, it’s up to Paddington and the Browns to unmask the thief.

Paddington 2 hits theaters in the UK on November 10 and will make its way to the U.S in January – Watch the trailer below!


‘Paddington 2′ – Official Film Trailer (International)
Just Jared on Facebook
hugh bonneville hugh grant premiere paddington 2 in london 01
hugh bonneville hugh grant premiere paddington 2 in london 02
hugh bonneville hugh grant premiere paddington 2 in london 03
hugh bonneville hugh grant premiere paddington 2 in london 04
hugh bonneville hugh grant premiere paddington 2 in london 05
hugh bonneville hugh grant premiere paddington 2 in london 06
hugh bonneville hugh grant premiere paddington 2 in london 07
hugh bonneville hugh grant premiere paddington 2 in london 08
hugh bonneville hugh grant premiere paddington 2 in london 09
hugh bonneville hugh grant premiere paddington 2 in london 10
hugh bonneville hugh grant premiere paddington 2 in london 11
hugh bonneville hugh grant premiere paddington 2 in london 12
hugh bonneville hugh grant premiere paddington 2 in london 13
hugh bonneville hugh grant premiere paddington 2 in london 14
hugh bonneville hugh grant premiere paddington 2 in london 15
hugh bonneville hugh grant premiere paddington 2 in london 16
hugh bonneville hugh grant premiere paddington 2 in london 17
hugh bonneville hugh grant premiere paddington 2 in london 18
hugh bonneville hugh grant premiere paddington 2 in london 19
hugh bonneville hugh grant premiere paddington 2 in london 20
hugh bonneville hugh grant premiere paddington 2 in london 21
hugh bonneville hugh grant premiere paddington 2 in london 22
hugh bonneville hugh grant premiere paddington 2 in london 23
hugh bonneville hugh grant premiere paddington 2 in london 24
hugh bonneville hugh grant premiere paddington 2 in london 25
hugh bonneville hugh grant premiere paddington 2 in london 26
hugh bonneville hugh grant premiere paddington 2 in london 27

Photos: WENN
Posted to: ben wishaw, Hugh Bonneville, Hugh Grant, Jessica Hynes, Julie Walters

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kate Hudson settles lawsuit with a former employee - TMZ
  • The Dolan twins try out the iPhone X's facial recognition feature - Just Jared Jr
  • The late Selena Quintanilla receives her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame - TooFab
  • Find out why Alec Baldwin is leaving Twitter - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lauren Jauregui & Ty Dolla $ign just made things official - Just Jared Jr