Jason Momoa Confirms Secret Wedding, Calls Out Leaker

Jason Momoa has confirmed that he and longtime love Lisa Bonet tied the knot in a secret wedding back in October!

The couple has been together for well over a decade and they have two children together: Lola, 10, and Nakota-Wolf, 8.

“I thought it would have stayed that way, but some a–hole leaked it and I will find you,” Jason told ET about his wedding being a secret.

“You know what, I’ve been married to my wife for 12 years,” Jason added. “It’s just a gathering of our families and celebrating our love.”