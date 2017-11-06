Top Stories
Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton & Natalia Dyer Hold Hands in Paris!

Steamy 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer Debuts Online - WATCH NOW!

Kourtney Kardashian Reveals How She Met Boyfriend Younes Bendjima

'Twilight' Fans Are Gonna Want to Read This!

Mon, 06 November 2017 at 11:43 pm

Jennifer Lopez & Milo Ventimiglia Couple Up to Film 'Second Act'

Jennifer Lopez and Milo Ventimiglia had a date night on the set of Second Act!

The co-stars were spotted filming a scene for the upcoming movie on Monday (November 6) in the Bronx, New York.

Jennifer and Milo, who reportedly play an couple in the flick, chatted and had a glass of wine in the scene.

The film tells the story of a big-box store employee who reinvents her life and her life-story, getting the chance to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as a college degree.

Second Act is set to hit theaters in 2018.
