Mon, 06 November 2017 at 8:47 pm

Jessica Chastain Really Wants to Join 'It' Sequel as Adult Beverly

Jessica Chastain Really Wants to Join 'It' Sequel as Adult Beverly

Jessica Chastain might star as the adult Beverly Marsh in It 2!

The 40-year-old Zookeeper’s Wife actress – as well as fans and filmmakers of the original movie – are totally on board.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jessica Chastain

“I love [director] Andy [Muschietti] and [producer] Barbara [Muschietti],” Jessica told Screen Rant. “I worked with them on Andy’s directorial debut, you know, his film Mama. His first film. And you know, Barbara is one of my best friends so…”

“They’re like my family,” Jessica added. “Anything that they’re doing, I want to be a part of, so I hope we can make it happen.”

Screen Rant also mentioned that Idris Elba could play the grown-up version of Mike Hanlon in the sequel.

Pictured: Jessica and husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo dining at Catch LA on Sunday (November 5) in West Hollywood, Calif.
Photos: Backgrid USA, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, Jessica Chastain

