Mon, 06 November 2017 at 12:33 pm

Jessie J, Kehlani & Erykah Badu Put On Their Best for Soul Train Awards 2017!

Jessie J, Kehlani & Erykah Badu Put On Their Best for Soul Train Awards 2017!

Jessie J and Kehlani keep their arms around each other as they hit the carpet together at the 2017 Soul Train Music Awards held at the Orleans Arena on Sunday (November 5) in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The 29-year-old singer and Kehlani, 22, were joined at the ceremony by Erykah Badu, Melanie Fiona, Sevyn Streeter, Method Man and Tank.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jessie J

“I cant say there was ever a time i felt more beautiful and for that i thank an incredible team, 3 wonderful men got me together tonight and deserve immense applause,” Kehlani captioned with her Instagram post. “@kahhspence on hair, @mannequinskin on the beatttt; & @scotlouie with the beautiful dress. I feel like a princess ”

BET Presents: 2017 Soul Train Awards will air on BET and BET HER on November 26 at 8 pm EST – See all the nominees here!

FYI: Jessie is wearing a Dilek Hanif dress. Kehlani is wearing a House Of CB dress.
Photos: WENN
Posted to: 2017 Soul Train Awards, Erykah Badu, Jessie J, Kehlani, Melanie Fiona, Method Man, Sevyn Streeter, Tank

