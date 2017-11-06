Top Stories
Steamy 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer Debuts Online - WATCH NOW!

Steamy 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer Debuts Online - WATCH NOW!

Kourtney Kardashian Reveals How She Met Boyfriend Younes Bendjima

Kourtney Kardashian Reveals How She Met Boyfriend Younes Bendjima

Kylie Jenner Says Baby Bump Pics Are Photoshopped

Kylie Jenner Says Baby Bump Pics Are Photoshopped

'Twilight' Fans Are Gonna Want to Read This!

'Twilight' Fans Are Gonna Want to Read This!

Mon, 06 November 2017 at 11:39 am

Jimmy Fallon's 'Tonight Show' Tapings Cancelled This Week After Mother's Death

Jimmy Fallon's 'Tonight Show' Tapings Cancelled This Week After Mother's Death

Jimmy Fallon‘s Tonight Show will be on hiatus this week and all of the celebrity appearances have been cancelled due to the death of his beloved mother Gloria over the weekend.

NBC told Just Jared in a statement, “On behalf of everyone at NBC, we extend our deepest condolences to Jimmy and all his family at this time of enormous loss. Our hearts go out to Jimmy and everyone else whose lives were so touched by Gloria Fallon’s love, kindness and support. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon tapings have been cancelled for the week of November 6-10. Repeat episodes will be scheduled.”

Jimmy‘s mom passed away peacefully this weekend surrounded by her family at a New York City hospital. Our continued thoughts are with Jimmy during this difficult time.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Jimmy Fallon

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kate Hudson settles lawsuit with a former employee - TMZ
  • The Dolan twins try out the iPhone X's facial recognition feature - Just Jared Jr
  • The late Selena Quintanilla receives her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame - TooFab
  • Find out why Alec Baldwin is leaving Twitter - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lauren Jauregui & Ty Dolla $ign just made things official - Just Jared Jr