Kaley Cuoco On Boyfriend Karl Cook: 'He's Totally the Guy'

Kaley Cuoco is gushing about her boyfriend Karl Cook!

“He is totally the guy,” the 31-year-old Big Bang Theory star said of the 26-year-old equestrian (via ET) while hitting the red carpet at the 2017 Stand Up For Pits event held at the Avalon on Sunday (November 5) in Hollywood.

“I think the common denominator is the horses, it just works for us,” Kaley added. “We have this special bond so, yeah, the animals. He’s so real. I’ve never met a kinder human being, he’s gentle, and he’s real. I’m completely in love with him. Nothing could be better.”

Kaley was joined at the event by her younger sister Briana Cuoco, Sex and the City‘s Kristin Davis, comedian Fortune Feimster and Bob Saget.



@pawworks pups ready to be adopted!! They couldn’t be sweeter or cuter ! Contact #pawworks for more info! 🐶🐶 A post shared by @normancook on Nov 5, 2017 at 9:22pm PST

FYI: Kaley is wearing a Missoni dress with Tory Burch flats.