Top Stories
Steamy 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer Debuts Online - WATCH NOW!

Steamy 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer Debuts Online - WATCH NOW!

Kourtney Kardashian Reveals How She Met Boyfriend Younes Bendjima

Kourtney Kardashian Reveals How She Met Boyfriend Younes Bendjima

Kylie Jenner Says Baby Bump Pics Are Photoshopped

Kylie Jenner Says Baby Bump Pics Are Photoshopped

'Twilight' Fans Are Gonna Want to Read This!

'Twilight' Fans Are Gonna Want to Read This!

Mon, 06 November 2017 at 1:38 pm

Kaley Cuoco On Boyfriend Karl Cook: 'He's Totally the Guy'

Kaley Cuoco On Boyfriend Karl Cook: 'He's Totally the Guy'

Kaley Cuoco is gushing about her boyfriend Karl Cook!

“He is totally the guy,” the 31-year-old Big Bang Theory star said of the 26-year-old equestrian (via ET) while hitting the red carpet at the 2017 Stand Up For Pits event held at the Avalon on Sunday (November 5) in Hollywood.

“I think the common denominator is the horses, it just works for us,” Kaley added. “We have this special bond so, yeah, the animals. He’s so real. I’ve never met a kinder human being, he’s gentle, and he’s real. I’m completely in love with him. Nothing could be better.”

Kaley was joined at the event by her younger sister Briana Cuoco, Sex and the City‘s Kristin Davis, comedian Fortune Feimster and Bob Saget.


FYI: Kaley is wearing a Missoni dress with Tory Burch flats.
Just Jared on Facebook
kaley cuoco on boyfriend karl cook hes totally the guy 01
kaley cuoco on boyfriend karl cook hes totally the guy 02
kaley cuoco on boyfriend karl cook hes totally the guy 03
kaley cuoco on boyfriend karl cook hes totally the guy 04
kaley cuoco on boyfriend karl cook hes totally the guy 05
kaley cuoco on boyfriend karl cook hes totally the guy 06
kaley cuoco on boyfriend karl cook hes totally the guy 07
kaley cuoco on boyfriend karl cook hes totally the guy 08
kaley cuoco on boyfriend karl cook hes totally the guy 09
kaley cuoco on boyfriend karl cook hes totally the guy 10
kaley cuoco on boyfriend karl cook hes totally the guy 11
kaley cuoco on boyfriend karl cook hes totally the guy 12
kaley cuoco on boyfriend karl cook hes totally the guy 13
kaley cuoco on boyfriend karl cook hes totally the guy 14
kaley cuoco on boyfriend karl cook hes totally the guy 15
kaley cuoco on boyfriend karl cook hes totally the guy 16
kaley cuoco on boyfriend karl cook hes totally the guy 17
kaley cuoco on boyfriend karl cook hes totally the guy 18
kaley cuoco on boyfriend karl cook hes totally the guy 19
kaley cuoco on boyfriend karl cook hes totally the guy 20
kaley cuoco on boyfriend karl cook hes totally the guy 21
kaley cuoco on boyfriend karl cook hes totally the guy 22
kaley cuoco on boyfriend karl cook hes totally the guy 23
kaley cuoco on boyfriend karl cook hes totally the guy 24
kaley cuoco on boyfriend karl cook hes totally the guy 25
kaley cuoco on boyfriend karl cook hes totally the guy 26
kaley cuoco on boyfriend karl cook hes totally the guy 27
kaley cuoco on boyfriend karl cook hes totally the guy 28

Credit: FayesVision; Photos: WENN
Posted to: Bob Saget, Briana Cuoco, Fortune Feimster, Kaley Cuoco, Kristin Davis

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kate Hudson settles lawsuit with a former employee - TMZ
  • The Dolan twins try out the iPhone X's facial recognition feature - Just Jared Jr
  • The late Selena Quintanilla receives her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame - TooFab
  • Find out why Alec Baldwin is leaving Twitter - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lauren Jauregui & Ty Dolla $ign just made things official - Just Jared Jr