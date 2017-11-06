Katharine McPhee & David Foster Sit Courtside at Lakers Game!

Katharine McPhee and David Foster looked like they had a great time sitting courtside at the Lakers game!

The 33-year-old actress and 68-year-old composer and musician watched as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Memphis Grizzlies 107-102 on Sunday (November 5) live in Los Angeles.

Despite numerous appearances together and rumors that they’re a couple, sources say they are just friends and nothing more. Katharine and David were last seen together earlier this month at his birthday dinner.