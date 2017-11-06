Top Stories
Kourtney Kardashian Reveals How She Met Boyfriend Younes Bendjima

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Make It Instagram Official

Kylie Jenner Says Baby Bump Pics Are Photoshopped

'Twilight' Fans Are Gonna Want to Read This!

Mon, 06 November 2017 at 9:30 am

Katharine McPhee & David Foster Sit Courtside at Lakers Game!

Katharine McPhee and David Foster looked like they had a great time sitting courtside at the Lakers game!

The 33-year-old actress and 68-year-old composer and musician watched as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Memphis Grizzlies 107-102 on Sunday (November 5) live in Los Angeles.

Despite numerous appearances together and rumors that they’re a couple, sources say they are just friends and nothing more. Katharine and David were last seen together earlier this month at his birthday dinner.
Photos: SplashNewsOnline
David Foster, Katharine McPhee

