Kelli O'Hara to Return to Broadway in 'Kiss Me Kate' in 2019

Kelli O’Hara is set to star in a revival of the classic musical Kiss Me, Kate!

The Tony-winning actress will play the hilarious duo leading roles of Kate and Lilli Vanessi in the upcoming production from the Roundabout Theatre Company.

The revival of the Cole Porter musical will open in February 2019 at a theatre to be announced.

“Kelli O’Hara is inarguably one of the best actresses in the American theater and a dear friend to Roundabout,” said Artistic Director Todd Haimes. “We have been talking about projects for years and it is particularly thrilling to celebrate her return to Roundabout in a role that will showcase her impeccable range and virtuosic talent as a singer, actress and comedienne, just as she did in our production of The Pajama Game a decade ago. Putting together a season is always a puzzle of timing and availability, with Roundabout’s particular pendulum swinging among revivals, a commitment to new work and when it’s right, musicals. The stars aligned on Kiss Me, Kate – and we are honored to have my beloved colleagues Scott Ellis, Warren Carlyle and Kelli O’Hara back at Roundabout.”