Steamy 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer Debuts Online - WATCH NOW!

Kourtney Kardashian Reveals How She Met Boyfriend Younes Bendjima

Kylie Jenner Says Baby Bump Pics Are Photoshopped

'Twilight' Fans Are Gonna Want to Read This!

Mon, 06 November 2017 at 1:09 pm

Kendall Jenner Brings Fashion & 'Star Wars' Together in Cool New Photos!

Kendall Jenner Brings Fashion & 'Star Wars' Together in Cool New Photos!

Kendall Jenner and other top models are bringing the worlds of fashion and Star Wars together in these cool new photos illustrated by Brian Rood.

Kendall is joined by Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Taylor Hill, and Kaia Gerber in the editorial featured in Harper’s Bazaar‘s 150th anniversary collector’s edition.

The photos of Kendall and Taylor are inspired by A New Hope while the pics of the Hadids and Kaia are inspired by The Empire Strikes Back.

Brian opened up about how these illustrations came about.

“[The Harper's editors] came through and they went through some of the storybooks that I had done and picked out some of their favorite iconic scenes from the Star Wars films, with backgrounds everybody felt familiar with that you’ve seen a million times, and they had a list of the models in those scenes that they wanted with the outfits they wanted. You know, kind of replace Luke with Kendall Jenner. So that’s kind of how that evolved,” he said.
Photos: Brian Rood
