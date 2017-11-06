Kourtney Kardashian Reveals How She Met Boyfriend Younes Bendjima

Kourtney Kardashian has been very private about her relationship with Younes Bendjima, but she finally revealed how they met on last night’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

The 38-year-old reality star revealed she met him the night before Kim‘s robbery in Paris last October.

“He would walk in, say hi, shake hands with like our security or whatever, but like not say hi to us. And then I was like, ‘Why do you hate us?’” Kourtney said, telling Khloe about their night out. Younes was hanging out with friends of friends, but wouldn’t say hi to her. “I was just drunk. Once I said that he literally like grabbed my hand and was like, ‘It’s five in the morning. We’re leaving.’ And then next night Younes was like, ‘Bring your ass here.’”