Mon, 06 November 2017 at 1:48 pm

Lamar Odom's Rep Gives Update After He Collapsed at Nightclub

Lamar Odom's Rep Gives Update After He Collapsed at Nightclub

A rep for Lamar Odom is speaking out after the former athlete collapsed at a nightclub over the weekend.

The 38-year-old former basketball player was at Bootsy Bellows in the early morning hours on Sunday (November 5). He was seen in a TMZ video being helped to his feet by fellow partygoers.

Lamar is doing well,” the rep told People. “He was dehydrated and had been in an intense workout earlier in the day. It was also very hot in the club.”

Lamar was found unconscious at a Nevada brothel back in October 2015 and spent four days in a coma.
