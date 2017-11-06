Leona Lewis & Boyfriend Dennis Jauch Grab a Treat at the Farmer's Market

Leona Lewis and her longtime boyfriend Dennis Jauch stick close while walking around a farmer’s market on Friday (November 3) in Echo Park, Calif.

The 32-year-old singer looked cute in her pink outfit while enjoying a frozen treat.

Leona took to Instagram the other day to open up about overcoming her shyness.

“I used to shy away from public speaking. I’d always been so comfortable on stage as a singer and performer but when it came to talking I would close off. I think it was because I second guessed myself a lot and doubted that what I had to say mattered,” Leona said. “Throughout the years I’ve become more confident in the fact that my thoughts and opinions are valid. That I have something meaningful to say and that I can use my voice in more ways than one. We all matter and we all need to share our own journey and wisdom. My confidence as a woman at 30 has taken huge leaps and bounds from when I look back to even a few years ago.”